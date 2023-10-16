The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate traded in a mixed range last week, beginning the session by climbing erratically before crashing lower as market mood soured. Escalating conflict in the Middle …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar 5-Day Forecast: UK Economic Outlook To Weigh On GBP - October 16, 2023
- Pound-to-Euro Forecast For Coming Week: Risk To Keep GBP Supported - October 16, 2023
- GBP/USD retraces the recent losses near 1.2150, focus on UK labor data, US Retail Sales - October 15, 2023