Pound To South African Rand Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/ZAR Fluctuates As BoE Hints As May Rate Hike

… to rand (USD/ZAR) exchange rate rose strongly on Thursday as rather mixed day saw EM and commodity currencies under pressure. Gold was also lower as US advisor Larry Kudlow gave… Pound-to-Rand Exchange Rate’s 5-Day Forecast – GBP/ZAR Outlook The …