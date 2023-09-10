Currency strategists at MUFG have significantly lowered their forecasts for the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the US Dollar (USD). In a brief to clients, the analysts have revised their end-2023 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound To US Dollar End-2023 Forecast: Revised Lower To 1.25 At MUFG - September 10, 2023
- GBP/USD – A Bank of England pause may not be as far away as thought - September 8, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slumps for four days as high US bond yields bolster USD - September 8, 2023