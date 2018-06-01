Pound to US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: Further GBP/USD Surges Ahead if US Job Data Disappoints

The US Dollar’s (USD) recent bullish streak may have come to an end this week. Since touching on its worst 2018 levels on Tuesday, the Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) has been recovering and its gains accelerated due to underwhelming US growth data.
