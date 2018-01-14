Pound to US Dollar Exchange Rate Outlook to be influenced by Friday’s US Inflation Report

Since markets opened this week, the US Dollar (USD) has seen stronger demand which has caused the Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate to tumble. On Thursday morning, the US Dollar remained firm as investors awaited Friday’s US Consumer Price Index …
