The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate rose by 0.2% today, with the pairing currently trading around $1.304. Sterling edged higher against the US Dollar (USD) following news that Spain and …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Rises on Hopes of a Last-Minute Brexit Deal - October 27, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues on Same Big Figure - October 27, 2020
- GBP/USD pares intraday gains, still comfortable above 1.3000 mark post-US data - October 27, 2020