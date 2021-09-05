Pound To US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Exchange Rate Rallies As US Jobs Figures Disappoint

The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate trended higher last week, with the pairing striking a high of $1.3884, amidst broad USD weakness. US Dollar (USD) Exchange Rates Fum …
