The US Dollar (USD) came under some sustained selling pressure through … investors may have begun to worry about a faster-than-expected economic slowdown.’ The Pound (GBP), meanwhile, enjoyed strong …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate At Five-Week Best Into News Week – GBP/USD Forecast - August 1, 2021
- GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE - August 1, 2021
- GBP/USD refreshes session tops, further beyond mid-1.3800s - July 31, 2021