The Pound US Dollar exchange rate may trade today according to the US’s latest unemployment rate release, which is expected to remain at 3.6% in July. If the data prints as expected, reflecting a tight US labour market, investors may be encouraged that the Fed has leeway to hike interest rates further.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Below 1.27 - August 3, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Technical Analysis: The Bank Of England Policy Deter - August 3, 2023
- BTC/GBP and GBP/USD diverge after the BoE rate decision - August 3, 2023