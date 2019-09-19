The bank revealed that a weakening of global growth prevented the UK economy from reaching its full potential, a problem which the bank believes will intensify if the government fails to secure a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar exchange rate: BoE’s Brexit delay warning leaves GBP/USD flat - September 19, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound continues to hover near large figure - September 19, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable chopping below the 1.2500 figure - September 19, 2019