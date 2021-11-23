The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate has dipped today as rising bond yields and the renomination of Chairman Jerome Powell boosted market confidence in the US Dollar. At time of writing the GBP …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Falters Amidst Confident Dollar - November 23, 2021
- Pound Euro Exchange Rate News: GBP/EUR Falters As Eurozone PMIs Outperform Expectations - November 23, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound’s struggles to break above 1.3400 a bad sign for bulls - November 23, 2021