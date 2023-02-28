The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate climbed on Monday. Optimism regarding the possibly UK-EU trade deal inspire fresh confidence in the pairing. Bets on further interest rate hikes from the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Jumps To $1.20 - February 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Move beyond 50-day SMA needed to support prospects for additional gains - February 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades Brexit deal-inspired upside momentum near 1. 2050 - February 27, 2023