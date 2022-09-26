The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate crashed to test historic lows in early trading on Monday 26th September, touching $1.037 before rebounding. Last week saw GBP/USD nosedive to a fresh …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Reaction to BoE intervention, if any, is likely to be short-lived - September 26, 2022
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Lowest EVER - September 26, 2022
- Pound-to-Euro Forecast As Sterling In NEW Freefall – How Low Will GBP EUR Go? - September 26, 2022