Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Climbs Despite Calls for UK Prime Minister to Resign

The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate is trending higher at the beginning of today’s session in spite of calls for the UK Prime Minister to resign after admitting he attended a social gathering …
