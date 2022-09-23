Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Crashed to 37-Year Lows after UK Tax Cuts

The Pound (GBP) plummeted against its peers on Friday in the wake of the Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiling his expansive and sweeping tax cut plans to promote economic growth.
