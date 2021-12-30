The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate is dropping in the beginning of today’s session due to coronavirus cases reaching new record heights globally. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Slips as Covid-19 Cases Surge - December 30, 2021
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cautious Stability in Place - December 30, 2021
- GBP/USD: Downward correction could extend if 1.3440 support turns into resistance - December 30, 2021