The Pound (GBP) traded erratically on Friday morning after GDP growth data confirmed market expectations and stagnated in the fourth quarter. Despite avoiding a recession, which lent some support to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Traded Erratically as UK Narrowly Avoids Recession - February 10, 2023
- GBP/USD to see further dips below 1.20 in the coming months– Rabobank - February 10, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: For how long can 200 DMA hold the fort? Focus on US/UK inflation - February 10, 2023