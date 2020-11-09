Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises As US Election Outcome Boost Risk Sentiment

The Pound (GBP) rose against the US Dollar (USD) today following this weekend’s US election outlook, which saw Democrat Joe Biden succeed to become the US President as of January 2021.
