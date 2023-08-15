The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate stumbled as global growth concerns weigh heavy once more, boosting safe-haven flows. At time of writing the GBP/USD traded around $1.2658, a 0.28% from this …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Slips - August 15, 2023
- BoE Faces Pressure Following Average Earnings Spike as Unemployment Rises, GBP/USD Bid - August 15, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Hovers around the 184.50 area ahead of UK employment data - August 15, 2023