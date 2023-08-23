The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate slipped after UK PMIs revealed a weakening economy, exacerbating recession fears. At time of writing the GBP/USD exchange rate traded around $1.2701, a 0.30 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Slumps - August 23, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD defends the 100-day SMA, further downside still on the horizon - August 23, 2023
- GBP/USD defends the 100-day SMA ,further downside on the horizon - August 23, 2023