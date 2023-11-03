The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate climbed on Thursday morning ahead of the Bank of England (BoE)’s interest rate decision, continuing to trend up as the bank left interest rates unchanged.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Climbs In Wake Of Fed Decision - November 3, 2023
- United Kingdom Banks Balance Sheet - November 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds positive ground above 1.2200, the next contention is seen at 1.2170 - November 3, 2023