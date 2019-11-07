A split in the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest interest rate decision caught markets off guard, leaving the Pound Sterling to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate on the back foot. Investors had …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Crumbles as BoE Split Emerges - November 7, 2019
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Extends Lower But Bounces from Support Ahead of BoE - November 7, 2019
- GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.2800 handle, 2-week lows post-Carney - November 7, 2019