The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate fell on Monday despite a return of global risk appetite. Poor data releases for the UK’s services sector weighed on the currency pair. Above-forecast PMIs …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Drops as Forecasts for UK Economy Darken - December 5, 2022
- GBP/USD bears step up the pace, eye break of 1.2150s - December 5, 2022
- GBP/USD Catches its Breath as the Dollar and Risk Sentiment Remain the Driving Force - December 5, 2022