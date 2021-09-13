The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate traded in a narrow range today as both currencies lacked significant data. Movement in the Pound (GBP) was instead stimulated by risk sentiment and Covid …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Rangebound Despite Lingering Risk Aversion - September 13, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sterling rejected at resistance [Video] - September 13, 2021
- GBP/USD Channel Continuation - September 13, 2021