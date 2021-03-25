The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate rose by 0.3% today, despite a lack of improvement in the CBI distributive trades index. While forecasts had pointed towards the index picking up to -37 the …
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Recovers In Spite Of Lacklustre CBI Trades Index - March 25, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to US Dollar Exchange Rate Rangebound as Markets Await Outcome of EU Vaccine Summit - March 25, 2021
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Recovers Ground In Spite Of Lacklustre CBI Trades Index - March 25, 2021