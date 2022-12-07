The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate strengthened on Wednesday, despite a lack of impactful economic data. At the time of writing, GBP/USD traded at around US$1.2159, an increase of 0.2% from …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high - December 7, 2022
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Rises despite Lack of Impactful Data - December 7, 2022
- GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high, around 1.2175-80 area amid modest USD weakness - December 7, 2022