The US dollar struggled to gain on the pound, however, due to thin-trading conditions following yesterday’s Presidents’ Day bank holiday. However, the greenback has continued to benefit from its …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US dollar GBP/USD exchange rate steady as UK unemployment hits record low - February 18, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues To Stagnate - February 18, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slightly higher after mixed UK jobs data [Video] - February 18, 2020