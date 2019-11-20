The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate is subdued today, with the pairing currently trading around $1.290 as the ‘Greenback’ benefits from its safe-haven status as US-China trade relations worsen …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Steady, US-China Trade Relations Under Strain - November 20, 2019
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Extends Losses After Failure at 1.3000 - November 20, 2019
- Pound To Australian Dollar Exchange Rate: GBP/AUD Steady, US-China Trade Uncertainty Weighs On ‘Aussie’ - November 20, 2019