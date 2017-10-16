GBP/AUD plummeted at the end of last week’s session as investors flocked to the Australian dollar as the appetite for higher-risk currencies increased. The US dollar was pressured on Friday by a lacklustre US CPI report which showed core inflation …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound v Australian dollar: GBP exchange rate against AUD mounts recovery after nosedive - October 16, 2017
- Five Day Pound To Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Exchange Rate Losses Projected If UK Wage Squeeze Grows - October 16, 2017
- EURUSD and GBPUSD Upside Risks as US Dollar Weakens - October 16, 2017