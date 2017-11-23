Pound v US dollar: Pound slips from three-week high as Hammond defends Budget 2017

The minutes showed that officials continue to support a December interest rate hike, but also highlighted worries about persistently low US inflation. With US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, further GBP/USD movement may be limited.
