In the period of January 16-20, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Drop After 2-Week Growth, Down 0.7% To GBP 1.738 Per Share January 16-20 - January 23, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back From Familiar Resistance Barrier - January 23, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to stabilize above 1.2450 to stretch higher - January 23, 2023