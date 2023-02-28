In the period of February 20-24, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Keep Rising For 2nd Week In Row, Up 1.3% To GBP 1.477 Per Share February 20-24 - February 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakdown Below $1.1936 - February 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls stay in control and eye a test of trendline resistance - February 27, 2023