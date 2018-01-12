Risk Rally is Really a S&P 500 Rally, Dollar Collapse a EUR/USD Breakout

EUR/USD cleared the mid-point of its historical range around 1.2135 and GBP/USD broke to 1.3600 and went on to test its highest level since the post-Brexit slide. We should be familiar with the Dollar’s by-product losses. That pretty much describes its 2017.
