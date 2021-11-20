The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD struggled at $25.00, retreated to the $24.50 region amid falling US yields - November 19, 2021
- GBP/JPY drops back sharply amid risk-off, but finds good support in mid-152.00s - November 19, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can growth prospects beat bears’ technical stranglehold? US data eyed - November 19, 2021