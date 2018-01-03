EUR/USD also stopped the upswing for a while. Place, where that happened, is not random. The rise paused exactly on the resistance created by the highs from September 2017 and yearly lows from 2012. That can be potentially a strong resistance here.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: trending higher towards 2017 tops, PMIs & FOMC minutes in focus - January 3, 2018
- Small Correction On USD - January 3, 2018
- GBP/USD eyes Sept 2017 highs ahead of UK construction PMI - January 2, 2018