GBP/USD trades just off its recent seven-month high as the General Election nears. US Labor Report may spark some US dollar action. Bookmakers are making the Conservative party, strong odds-on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Sterling – GBP/USD Rally Simmers at Multi-Month High, US Non-Farm Payrolls Ahead - December 22, 2019
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling on Pace to Post a Fifth Consecutive Day of Gains - December 22, 2019
- GBP/USD holds steady above 1.30 handle ahead of US data, vote on Brexit bill - December 20, 2019