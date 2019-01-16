The Google converter shows the price of 1 US Dollar equal to Rs 76.25, price of one Euro equal to Rs 87.02 and price of one British Pound equal to Rs 98.15. Meanwhile, the current price of 1 USD to PK…
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling boosted by prospects of delayed Brexit after the historical defeat - January 16, 2019
- Technical glitch: Google currency converter shows 1 USD equal to 76.25 PKR - January 16, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Trades Positive On Hopes of Brexit Progress - January 16, 2019