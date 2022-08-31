End-Use Industry, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19New York, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- The Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market grew USD 4,418.62 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.32%. - August 31, 2022
- The Global Polyglycolic Acid Market grew USD 7,791.69 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.21%. - August 31, 2022
- The Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market grew USD 26.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.12%. - August 31, 2022