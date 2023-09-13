Cable edged to a three-month low in the low 1.24s. Economists at Scotiabank analyze GBP/USD’s technical outlook. The intraday undertone for the GBP is weak.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- The intraday undertone for the GBP is weak – Scotiabank - September 13, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP retreats as UK economy falters due to higher interest rates - September 13, 2023
- Pound Sterling Outlook: The Future Of BoE Rate Hikes And Its Impact On GBP Rates - September 13, 2023