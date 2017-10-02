The USD is the strongest and the GBP the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

As North American traders enter for the day, the USD is the strongest while the GPB is the weakest. The EUR is is also weak after the Cantalon referendum (and violence associated with it). The EURUSD is down -0.60%, while the GBPUSD is down -0.79% on the day.
