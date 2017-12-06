Trade Idea : GBP/USD – Hold short entered at 1.3440

Cable recovered after the anticipated selloff to 1.3371 and minor consolidation would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3450 and bring another decline, below said support would extend the fall from 1.3550 for retracement of recent rise …
