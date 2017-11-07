Trade Idea : GBP/USD – Hold short entered at 1.3175

Although cable staged another strong rebound since yesterday, as this move from 1.3039 is viewed as retracement of last week’s selloff, reckon upside would be limited and mild downside bias remains for test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.3123), break there …
