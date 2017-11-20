Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD – Target met and stand aside

Despite intra-day anticipated rally to 1.3280 (our long position entered at 1.3180 met target at 1.3280), as cable’s broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.3300 and price should falter below indicated previous resistance …
