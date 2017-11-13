U.S. Session Recap: Greenback Crawls Higher, GBP Rebounds

9977, and AUD/USD slid to a low of .7609. Pound traders seemed to book profits off the currency’s slide earlier in the day as U.K. economic reports could revive gains later on. GBP/USD bounced back to 1.3120, GBP/JPY recovered to the 149.00 levels …
