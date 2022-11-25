The United Kingdom is providing GBP 880,000 (USD 1,043,395) to strengthen the food and nutrition security of marginalised fishers in nine Fisheries Districts in the country. ..
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200DMA still remains in sight on Black Friday - November 26, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stumbles below 1.2100 on buoyant US Dollar - November 25, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Will Pound Sterling reclaim 200 DMA? United States Nonfarm Payrolls on tap - November 25, 2022