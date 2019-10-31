UK Election Polls: Conservatives increase lead to 12 points in critical tracker, GBP/USD positive

The Britain Elects Poll Tracker has been showing growing support for the Conservatives. Investors will likely cheer a majority government that has a clear Brexit plan. GBP/USD has been on the rise but …
