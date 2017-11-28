UK & EU Agree On 45-55 Billion Divorce Bill, UK Denies – GBP Jumps

Update: the UK government denies the report. Nevertheless, the pound holds onto its higher ground. GBP/USD jumped from support at 13220 all the way to 1.3370 before returning to battle resistance at 1.3340. Support is at 1.3270. Here is a quote from the …
