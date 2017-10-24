US Dollar Builds Corrective Patterns And Offers Breakout Setups

A break above resistance would confirm a bullish breakout within wave C of wave X (pink). The GBP/USD needs to break above resistance (red) before a larger wave C (orange) can take place. A break below support (blue) indicates a potential bearish breakout.
