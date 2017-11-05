US Dollar Builds Key Patterns Before NFP Event

A break above the 61.8% Fib makes a wave 4 (blue) less likely. The GBP/USD broke the support trendlines (dotted blue) after strong bearish momentum occurred during the Bank of England rate decision. The bearish turn makes the wave 4 (green) correction more …
