DXY is gaining steam and is on track to end the New York session above the 100.00 handle and the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart as bulls are looking for a continuation up abo …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP To USD Today: Pound To US Dollar Exchange Rate Recovers As Risk-Sentiment Rises Again - April 2, 2020
- US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to end the New York session above 100.00 level - April 2, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regains the 1600 mark after a short-lived dip below it - April 2, 2020